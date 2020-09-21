Parliament being run at the behest of PMO, alleges Adhir Chowdhury

The Congress on Monday alleged that Rajya Sabha (RS) deputy chairman Harivansh tried to “muzzle and throttle the voices of the opposition parties at the behest of” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Addressing reporters outside the Parliament House Complex after Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight opposition lawmakers for creating ruckus in the Upper House on Sunday, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the move was against the procedures and rules of the parliamentary system.

“We have some entitlements. We are entitled to ask for division according to the rules and procedures enshrined in the parliamentary system. But at the behest of the PMO, the House is being run,” he alleged.

Chowdhury alleged that the newly-elected Harivansh had certain obligations towards the government. “That is why at the behest of the PMO, he tried to muzzle and throttle the voices of the opposition parties. This is the reason that triggered the commotion inside the RS,” he alleged.

On Sunday, Harivansh had rejected the opposition’s demand for a division on the two farm bills, which were later passed by a voice vote. He had argued that a division could not take place because of the ruckus.

“Now, in order to divert the attention from the poor plight of farmers, the government has been projecting the commotion inside the RS as if that we do not know how to run Parliament and participate in the parliamentary system,” Chowdhury said.

“I would like to remind them (government) that before you came to Parliament, the Congress has been very much accustomed, acclimatised and adapted to the practices of the House. We sought a division following that practices. It is our entitlement,” he added.

“We are also entitled to move a no-confidence motion against the RS deputy chairman if it is found and perceived that he has been playing a partisan role. The onus is on us to check the deputy chairman also by applying the instruments that are available to us and we have done so. It is within the ambit of our democratic right and parliamentary system,” the Congress leader said.

Chowdhury said the Congress would continue to protest until the decision of suspension of the opposition members of Parliament (MPs) in “such a brazen and undemocratic manner” is not revoked.

The suspended members have been protesting Naidu’s decision, first inside the House and later outside the Parliament building.