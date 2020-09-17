Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today

In a meeting between representatives of the government and Opposition parties on Wednesday, the Centre had agreed to a debate in Parliament on four key Opposition-sponsored topics—GST, economy and jobs, national education policy and the draft environment impact assessment. (Representational Photo/AP)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will read out a statement on the India-China border clash in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

At 12pm, Singh will make a statement on “Developments on our borders in Ladakh”. Even as a full-fledged discussion over the statement has been ruled out, Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, will decide the future course of action after listening to Singh.

In a meeting between representatives of the government and Opposition parties on Wednesday, the Centre had agreed to a debate in Parliament on four key Opposition-sponsored topics—GST, economy and jobs, national education policy and the draft environment impact assessment.

On Tuesday, Singh told the Lok Sabha that India is committed to a peaceful resolution to the border stand-off with China, and India and China have not arrived at a mutually acceptable solution until now. He said Indian forces are determined to protect the country’s security and sovereignty and inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces when they clashed with them in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

The defence minister said the violent conduct by the Chinese along the LAC has violated all bilateral agreements, including those signed in 1993 and 1996. “China is not honouring the customary alignment of the boundary with India. The alignment has not only been defined by treaties but has been maintained historically.”

The government and the Opposition, however, remain at loggerheads over the three farm ordinances and the banking regulation bill. The differences might lead to major protests in the Lok Sabha where two of the three ordinances are slated to be replaced by bills on Thursday.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 are listed for passage on Thursday. While many experts have hailed the new laws, Opposition parties and farmer organisations have dubbed them as beneficial only to corporate houses.

The Lok Sabha will also take up the appropriation bills for the first supplementary budget and The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 will be introduced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the Rajya Sabha, The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are slated for passage.