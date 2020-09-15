Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry

Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry

She said in Parliament that the government must stand by the entertainment industry at a time when it is being unfairly targeted because of the actions of a few people

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (PTI)

Actor Jaya Bachchan, who is also a Rajya Sabha (RS) member of the Samajwadi Party (SP), on Tuesday said in Parliament that the government must stand by the entertainment industry at a time when it is being unfairly targeted because of the actions of a few people.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the RS, she said the government must offer protection to the film industry and not kill it. “Just because there are few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the industry,” she said.

Catch LIVE Updates of Day 2 of Parliament’s monsoon session here

She added: “The entertainment industry always stepped forward to support the government and whatever good work it takes up. They support the country. If there is a natural calamity, they donate money and also offer their services. The industry brings international fame.”

She made the comments at a time when the film industry is under the spotlight over the alleged death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.



Rajput’s death followed a tug of war among the Maharashtra and Bihar governments and Central investigative agencies over the probe into the high-profile case.

Ravi Kishan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from Gorakhpur and an actor, said she had expected Bachchan to support his views..

“I expected Jayaji to support what I had said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs. But those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jayaji and I had joined the industry, the situation was not like this. Now, we need to protect the industry,” said the actor-turned-politician.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Sep 15, 2020 10:07 IST
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Sep 15, 2020 11:23 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Sep 15, 2020 11:30 IST
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav seeks compensation for migrants
Sep 15, 2020 11:43 IST

latest news

Is pay-per-view on OTT the way ahead?
Sep 15, 2020 11:43 IST
IIM CAT 2020 registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply
Sep 15, 2020 11:42 IST
Kangana Ranaut responds to Jaya Bachchan’s comments against her
Sep 15, 2020 11:42 IST
Documentary on Wuhan makes its presence felt at TIFF
Sep 15, 2020 11:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.