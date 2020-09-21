Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh

The chairperson said the motion is non-admissible under Article 90 of the Constitution. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected a no-confidence motion moved by 100 lawmakers from 12 Opposition parties against his deputy, Harivansh, saying it is non-admissible under the Constitution’s Article 90. The article deals with “vacation and resignation of, and removal from the office of the deputy chairman” of the Upper House of Parliament.

The motion was moved after the government on Sunday rushed through contentious farm reform bills. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill were cleared by voice vote even as the Opposition protested and stormed the Well of the House demanding that they be sent to a select committee for a review. Opposition leaders charged towards Harivansh’s seat as he was presiding over the proceedings. They jumped onto tables and shot videos of the ruckus.

Marshals were called in to form a double-layered barricade to protect Harivansh and remove a lawmaker. The Opposition parties said live telecast of the proceedings was muted, and their demand for a division, or voting through paper ballots, on the legislation was rejected.

Opposition parties sat in the Rajya Sabha after the House was adjourned and drafted the no-confidence motion. The signatories to the motion included lawmakers from the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Aam Aadmi Party and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Harivansh was elected deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha the opening day of the curtailed monsoon session on September 14.