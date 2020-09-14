Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre

Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre

On May 30, HT had reported there were around 80 deaths on board the Shramik Special trains, which were run to ferry stranded migrant workers to their native places, between May 9 and 27

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:50 IST

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

There is no data available on the number of migrant workers who had lost their lives during the 68-day nationwide lockdown restrictions that were enforced from March 25 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday.

The response by Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on a question raised in the Lok Sabha seeking information on whether the government was aware that several migrant workers had lost their lives while trying to return to their native places and if state-wise details of the toll was available.

Also Read: Row ensues over removal of Question Hour on Day 1 of monsoon session

It also sought to know “whether the government provided any compensation or economic assistance to the victims’ families”.

The ministry stated that since no such data was maintained there was no question of giving compensation to the victims’ next of kin.



Another question was asked about the government’s failure in assessment of problems faced by migrant workers during the lockdown, including in Tamil Nadu.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said: “India, as a nation, has responded through the Central and state governments, local bodies, self-help groups (SHGs), Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), medical health professionals, sanitation workers as well as large number of genuine and bona-fide non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the nation’s fight against the unprecedented human crisis due to the outbreak of Covid –19 and country-wide lockdown, including in Tamil Nadu.”

Also Read: Parliament monsoon session: Azad, Adhir to decide Congress strategy

On May 30, HT had reported there were around 80 deaths on board the Shramik Special trains, which were run to ferry stranded migrant workers to their native places, between May 9 and 27, according to data from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The deceased were in the age group between four 85.

The data also mentioned the co-morbidities or accidents that caused the deaths in a few cases.

The ministry informed that over 1.04 crore migrants returned to their respective home states. Uttar Pradesh (UP) topped the list with 32.4 lakhs, followed by Bihar (15 lakhs) and Rajasthan (13 lakhs) in the first such centralised database record on migrants.

It added that the Indian Railways operated more than 4,611 Shramik Special trains for ferrying migrant workers and over 63.07 lakhs were shifted to various destinations in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and other states.

The trains were started from May 1 to ferry migrant labourers during the lockdown to their home states. The railway ministry had in august said many migrants have begun going back to the places where they worked. It also indicated the economic activity has begun picking up after the country started easing the lockdown restrictions from September.

“The states and union territories (UTs) have been advised to take adequate steps to streamline the migration of the workers to mitigate the hardships of migrant workers returning to the destination States/UTs,” the ministry told Parliament.

“The states/UTs have been advised to implement the advisory guidelines by quickly gearing up their labour Law enforcement machinery and ensuring statutory compliance by all the stakeholders which could provide migrant workers much needed help to mitigate the financial crisis and empower them to deal with the pandemic. The states/UTs have also been advised to maintain updated data of the migrant workers to facilitate the administration to extend benefits of the welfare schemes of the government to the migrant workers,” it added.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre
Sep 14, 2020 12:50 IST
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
Sep 14, 2020 13:03 IST
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
Sep 14, 2020 10:30 IST
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
Sep 14, 2020 10:42 IST

latest news

US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:00 IST
Ankita says ‘it’s already 3 months’ since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sep 14, 2020 13:00 IST
Wholesale inflation rises to 0.16% in August
Sep 14, 2020 12:57 IST
News Updates from Hindustan Times: Row over Question Hour removal on day 1 of monsoon session and all the latest news
Sep 14, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.