Parliament monsoon session: Rajya Sabha passes Homoeopathy Council Bill

The Rajya Sabha approved two bills on Friday, replacing ordinances related to the Central Council of Homoeopathy and the Indian Medicine Central Council.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, seeks to further extend the time to form the Central Council of Homeopathy by a year, after exhausting two years for the purpose.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, seeks a year’s time to reconstitute the central council and provides for a board of directors to exercise its powers in the interim period.

Replying to a debate on the two bills, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said the government is committed to providing affordable and easy healthcare facilities to every citizen. He also defended the Centre’s decision to bring the ordinances, saying there was nothing “abnormal” and that governments have been taking this route, depending on the necessity.

Both the bills were introduced in the Upper House on September 14, the first day of the ongoing monsoon session, which is being held against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 and replaces the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on April 24.

The 1973 Act was amended in 2018 to provide for the supersession of the Central Council of Homoeopathy. The council was required to be reconstituted within a year from the date of its supersession.

This provision was amended in 2019 to require the reconstitution of the council in two years. In the interim period, the Centre constituted a board of governors to exercise the powers of the council.

The bill seeks to amend the Act to increase the period for the supersession of the council from two to three years.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, amends the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. The Act provides for the constitution of a central council, which regulates the education and practice of the Indian medicine system (including ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy).

The bill replaces an ordinance promulgated on April 24. The proposed legislation provides that the central council will stand superseded from April 24 (the date of promulgation of the ordinance).

The council will be reconstituted within a year from the date of its supersession. In the interim period, the Centre will constitute a board of governors, which will exercise the powers of the council.

Earlier, when the House met, the proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes till 9.35 am as a mark of respect to sitting member Ashok Gasti and former nominated member Kapila Vatsyayan, who passed away recently.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out obituary references for Gasti as well as Vatsyayan. Gasti, who represented Karnataka, was a first time Rajya Sabha member. He had taken oath on June 26 this year and could not even participate in the proceedings of the House.

He passed away on September 17 at the age of 55, while Vatsyanan, who served the House twice, died on September 16 at the age of 91.Members stood in silence after the obituary references were read out.