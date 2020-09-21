Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today

On Monday, Rajya Sabha is set to discuss an Opposition-sponsored debate—calling attention to “the situation arising out of non-payment of GST compensation to States”. (REUTERS)

A day after fierce protests erupted in Rajya Sabha against the government bulldozing over the Opposition and passing two farm bills, Opposition parties have called a meeting to discuss their joint strategy for Monday, leaders said.

The meeting started at 8.40 am.

The government, on the other hand, is contemplating a move to seek action against some Opposition MPs who were aggressively involved in the ruckus on Sunday. Senior leaders had charged towards the deputy chairman, gheraoed him, uprooted microphones, jumped up on tables, flouted rules to shoot videos of the ruckus and shouted slogans. The protests were also the most aggressive in recent years and continued even after the House was adjourned at 1pm. Opposition parties sat in the Rajya Sabha over the next two hours and drafted a no-confidence motion against newly re-elected Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

According to a top functionary, for any action against an MP, a resolution has to be brought by the government.

An MP can be barred from coming to House for a few days as punishment.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha is set to discuss an Opposition-sponsored debate—calling attention to “the situation arising out of non-payment of GST compensation to States”.

The legislations to be discussed and passed include The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, amendments to the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Company Act.

While these legislations might pass smoothly, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill could cause friction. The Congress and some other Opposition parties are fiercely opposed to the bill.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill is set for passing in the Lok Sabha. The lower House has also listed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Epidemic Diseases (amendment) bill.