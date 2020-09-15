Sections
Home / India News / Parliament passes bill to give statutory status to aviation regulators

Parliament passes bill to give statutory status to aviation regulators

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 also provides for keeping aircraft belonging to the country’s armed forces outside the purview of the Aircraft Act, 1934.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The bill was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It had got approval of Lok Sabha in March. (PTI)

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to improve India’s aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 also provides for keeping aircraft belonging to the country’s armed forces outside the purview of the Aircraft Act, 1934.

The Bill also proposes to increase the fine amount for violations of new rules from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The bill was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It had got approval of Lok Sabha in March.



