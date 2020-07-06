Parts of Gujarat receive heavy rains; 434 mm rainfall in Khambhalia tehsil

Several districts in Gujarat witnessed heavy rains on Sunday, with Khambhalia tehsil in Devbhoomi Dwarka district receiving as much as 434 mm rainfall during the day, 292 mm between 6 and 8 pm alone, which led to major water-logging, officials said.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Amreli districts in Saurashtra region, as well as Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat throughout the day, they said.

The Ahmedabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat over the next three days.

A farmer was killed in a lightning strike in Surendranagar district, while one person was feared drowned after a pickup van he was travelling in was swept away in a strong current of water following the downpour, police said.

“A 33-year-old farmer, identified as Vikram Natubhai, died after lightning struck him when he was working at his farm at Umarda village of Surendranagar district,” a police official said.

An Aji Dam police station official said that a pickup van carrying three persons was swept away in strong current of water in Khokhardar river near Rajkot Sunday afternoon.

“The van was trying to cross a bridge over the river when it was swept away in overflowing water rushing with strong current. While two persons managed to escape from the van, a third one was swept away along with the van and he is yet to be traced,” the official said.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Khambhalia tehsil received a very heavy rainfall of 434 mm, with 292 mm rainfall occurring in just two hours, causing heavy waterlogging in the Khambhalia town.

Ranavav in Porbandar received 152 mm rainfall, Porbandar 120 mm, Sutrapada in Gir Somnath 103 mm, Chikhli in Navsari 99 mm, and Pardi in Valsad received 98 mm rainfall from morning till 8 pm Sunday, the SEOC said.

As per the IMD’s Ahmemdabad met centre, a low-pressure area has formed over Kutch and neighbouring regions, which is very likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat regions over the next three days.

Light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rain with maximum surface wind speed less than 40kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch districts, it said.

The SEOC has asked the local administrations to remain alert in view of the heavy rainfall warning.