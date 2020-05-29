Passenger detected with high temperature on first flight to Kolkata

At the NSCBI airport in Kolkata, 11 flights arrived with 1,745 passengers and another 11 departed, carrying 1,214 passengers. (PTI)

A male passenger, who arrived at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on the first flight from Delhi on Thursday, was detected with high fever, airport officials said.

He was handed over to the state health department authorities, who took him to the nearest quarantine centre at Rajarhat, the officials said.

Domestic flight operations to and from the NSCBI and Bagdogra airports resumed on Thursday since the nationwide lockdown restrictions were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Though the domestic flight services across the country resumed on May 25, the air services to Kolkata and Bagdogra got delayed by a few days, as the region was devastated by the destruction caused by super cyclone Amphan last week.

The first flight from Kolkata left for Guhawati at 6.05am with 40 passengers. While another 122 passengers arrived from New Delhi on Thursday morning, the sources said.

“Welcome Back, Passengers! #KolkataAirport saw the arrival of 122 passengers from @DelhiAirport after two long months and 40 passengers departed to #Guwahati. Proper checks were followed, and regular sanitisation was carried out in the terminal which was abuzz with passengers,” the NSCBI airport authorities tweeted.

An official at the airport said a contact-less procedure with least possible surface touch was provided to passengers from the time of entering the terminal building till boarding their flight, as per the guidelines.

At the Bagdogra airport, six flights -– four from Delhi and one each from Chennai and Bengaluru -- arrived on Thursday. Out of the six flights, one returned to Guwahati and the rest five left for their originating destinations.

Raju Bista, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) member of Lok Sabha from the Darjeeling constituency, was among the first passengers to arrive in Bagdogra on Thursday.

“I’ll remain under home quarantine for seven days each in Siliguri and Darjeeling, respectively,” Bista told media persons at the airport.

Kalimpong falls under Bista’s constituency from where the first Covid-19 positive case was reported in March. The patient, a middle-aged woman, who had arrived in Bagdogra from Chennai was the first Covid-19 victim in the region, as she died at the Siliguri-based North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) on March 30.

Bagdogra airport also falls under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, from where two Covid-19 related deaths have been reported to date.

“My flight had over 80% occupancy. However, no water and snacks were served on the flight as per the government’s norms,” said a passenger, who arrived in Bagdogra from Delhi on Thursday.

Darjeeling district magistrate (DM) S Ponnambalam said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are duly followed. “We’re monitoring the health condition of all the passengers who’re arriving. The symptomatic passengers will be taken to a nearby hospital for a health check-up,” the DM said. However, not a single passenger, who arrived in Bagdogra on Thursday, was found to be symptomatic, airport authorities said.

P Subramani, director, Bagdogra airport, said, “An AirAsia flight was the first one to arrive from Delhi since the resumption of the domestic air services, but was delayed by a couple of hours.”

(With inputs from Kolkata)