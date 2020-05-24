Passenger train services to begin from June 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to strict health protocols as prescribed by the destination state or Union Territory. (ANI PHOTO.)

The Railways will begin running 200 passenger trains from June 1, bookings for which have started from 10 am on May 21. These train services will be in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains and special AC trains started by the Railways earlier to help stranded migrant workers in various states get back home. Jan Shatabdi trains, Sampark Kranti, Duronto Express and other regular passenger trains are among those that will ply from next Monday. No linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the trains. Only passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter railway stations. On arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to strict health protocols as prescribed by the destination state or Union Territory.

ALSO READ | Railways to start 200 non-AC special passenger trains daily from June 1

Tickets can be booked online through the IRCTC website, CSCs and ticketing agents. Reservation counters have been opened by the Railways in a phased manner from May 22, keeping in mind local needs and conditions.

Here’s all you need to know about resumption of train services from June 1:

1. These trains will be fully reserved having AC and non-AC classes and General Coaches.

2. Normal fare will be charged for General Coaches, Reserved and Second Seating (2S).

3. There will be no unreserved coach in these trains.

4. Running of Shramik Special trains to continue to be handled by various state governments.

5. Other regular passenger services including all mail, express, passenger or suburban services will continue to remain suspended.

6. Railways will ensure separate entry and exit gates at all stations as far as possible.

7. Standard social distancing guidelines, safety and hygiene protocols to be followed by all passengers.

8. Movement of passengers and the driver of the vehicle to and from the railway station to be allowed only on confirmed railway tickets, in accordance with Home Ministry guidelines.

9. The Advance Reservation Period will be a maximum of 30 days.

10. RAC and waiting lists will be generated as per guidelines framed by the Railways post lockdown.

11. Waiting list ticket holders will not be permitted to board the train.

12. The Railways will issue no unreserved tickets and no tickets will be issued on board the trains.

13. No tatkal and premium tatkal booking of tickets will be permitted by the Railways.

14. The first chart will be prepared at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

15. Passengers to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance.

16. All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic ones will be allowed to board the train.

17.Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station.

18. All passengers must wear masks at the entrance of the station and during travel.

19. Passengers must observe social distancing both at the station and on trains during travel.

20. Fares will be refunded if a passenger is found unfit for travel due to symptoms of coronavirus.