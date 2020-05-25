Sections
Home / India News / Passports of 5 people close to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad seized: Report

Passports of 5 people close to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad seized: Report

Maulana Saad’s three sons and a nephew are being investigated by the crime branch of the Delhi Police. They form the core team at the markaz.

Updated: May 25, 2020 10:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Members of Tablighi Jamaat gather for their final health check-up in Kolkata after arriving from New Delhi in this file photo. (ANI Photo)

The Delhi Police’s crime branch has seized the passport and other documents of people close to Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Markaz which emerged as the single biggest source of coronavirus disease in the national capital.

According to Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, the crime branch has seized documents of five people who were key in running the operations of Jamaat’s markaz (centre). Since their passports have been seized, none of the five people can leave the country till investigation is complete.

Maulana Saad’s three sons and a nephew are being investigated by the crime branch. They form the core team at the markaz.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Sunday that India felt a “big jolt” with the sudden spike in cases following the Nizamuddin markaz incident. He asserted that the incident was a lesson for all communities that when a collective decision is taken by the country it must be followed with discipline.



A large congregation organised in March by the Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital had emerged as a major hotspot. Some of the participants, who were later tested positive for coronavirus, had travelled to their home states and other areas.

“It was an unfortunate incident and is a lesson for all sections and communities in the country that when a country takes a collective decision everyone should follow it with discipline as it is in everyone’s larger interest,” Vardhan said.

He hailed the lockdown imposition as a bold decision which acted as a “potent social vaccine” against the virus and said it was taken at the right time.

In an interaction with BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao, Vardhan said that the state governments, the IT department, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah played an important role in managing the fallout of the Tablighi Jamaat incident.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China denies using Coronavirus to grow presence in South China Sea
May 25, 2020 10:36 IST
GGDSD College, Chandigarh launches an innovative and experiential-learning based management programme
May 25, 2020 10:38 IST
Rana Daggubati shares his love story with Miheeka, Betaal misses the mark
May 25, 2020 10:35 IST
Filmmaker claims lifted idea for Choked, comes under suspicion himself
May 25, 2020 10:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.