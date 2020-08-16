Patanjali will step in if no other Indian company bids for IPL title: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday clarified that his business venture Patanjali Ayurvedic Ltd. will only step in to sponsor the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) if other Indian companies don’t come forward and said that he will not allow Chinese firms to dominate the Indian market.

Refuting the claim that Patanjali has made a bid for IPL title sponsorship at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on Saturday, Ramdev said “it is too early to talk about it as Patanjali will only come to the forefront (for IPL title sponsorship) if other Indian corporate houses don’t make any bid for the IPL title sponsorship”.

Ramdev also stated that no paper work or financial assessment has been done from Patanjali side regarding IPL title sponsorship. “Patanjali will only make bid when no other Indian company comes out or is in the fray for IPL title sponsorship deal,” Ramdev said. He added that voices are being raised across the country urging his business to lay claim to IPL title sponsorship after Board of Control for Cricket in India suspended title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile handset maker

“There are many Indian firms, corporates and companies that have been investing, sponsoring and associated with international cricket and IPL. People do not want Chinese products or firms to be associated with cricket and other sports, which clearly indicates Indians being vocal for local,” he said.

“After Doklam, India-China relations have soured and Indians have realised the nefarious designs of China, so it is imperative we opt for localised indigenous products only,” said Ramdev.

BCCI has invited expression of interest for the title sponsorship rights of IPL season 2020, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10 with final bid deadline being August 18, 2020 as per the official IPL T-20 website.