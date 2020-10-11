Sections
Home / India News / 'Pathway to self-reliant rural India': PM Modi's top quotes from SWAMITVA event

‘Pathway to self-reliant rural India’: PM Modi’s top quotes from SWAMITVA event

PM Modi was joined by Union minister for agriculture and rural affairs Narendra Singh Tomar, chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Singh Chautala, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 13:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the SWAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance. PM Modi was joined by Union minister for agriculture and rural affairs Narendra Singh Tomar, chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Singh Chautala, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he interacted with beneficiaries of SWAMITVA scheme.

These are the highlights from his speech:

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “SWAMITVA scheme will bring historic changes in rural areas. It is a privilege for me that several villagers have joined me for the scheme’s launch.”

• He said that the SWAMITVA scheme will allow rural India to contribute to the nation’s drive for self-reliance.

• Modi said that the SWAMITVA scheme was launched on Jayprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh’s birth anniversaries shows Centre’s commitment towards fulfilling their visions of building a self-reliant rural India.



• Modi said, “It is necessary that people in rural India have access to papers which prove their ownership of land. All over India there have been reports of altercations between villagers about property ownership. SWAMITVA scheme will make sure that these altercations decrease.”

• PM Modi also said that if villagers keep fighting about ownership of land they will lose out on the opportunity to do something better for themselves.

• He also pointed out that usage of new technologies like drones for mapping will help build better rural infrastructure.

• PM Modi said that over the last six years the NDA government has worked hard to empower rural communities but earlier governments did not do their best to remove middlemen and the corruption from rural administration. He said that if corruption for rural administration would be removed then it would affect votebanks.

• PM Modi also criticised the opposition for their stance against farm laws. He said people who protected middlemen are having issues with the reforms.

