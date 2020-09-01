Sections
Home / India News / Patna municipality ex-boss in the dock for waterlogging says Nitish Kumar also to blame

Patna municipality ex-boss in the dock for waterlogging says Nitish Kumar also to blame

Former commissioner of Patna Municipal Corporation, Anupam Kumar Suman said politicians including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are also responsible for the city’s waterlogging mess.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:49 IST

By Subhash Pathak, Hindustan Times Patna

Waterlogging in Patna has been a perennial problem for civic authorities. (HT PHOTO)

Former commissioner of Patna Municipal Corporation, Anupam Kumar Suman, on Tuesday ridiculed the state government’s show cause slapped on him for disciplinary action for last year’s water logging in Bihar’s capital city and said chief minister Nitish Kumar should also be held to account for the mess.

Suman, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, said he took to the media to reply to the state government’s charge, which he received a couple of days ago, because the letter did not have any significance as he had taken voluntary retirement.

“I would have definitely given a befitting reply had I been in service,” said Suman, adding that he came to know about the state government’s action against him only through the media.

Blaming the acute shortage of resources and lack of political will for perennial waterlogging in Patna, Suman said he was a victim of a witch-hunt.



“If head of the institution is held accountable for fault at the subordinate level, how the PMC mayor, departmental minister and the chief minister shall escape the responsibility. They also review every bit of PMC’s preparations for the monsoon,” he said.

Dismissing the charge levelled by the state government against him, Suman said flimsy grounds such as lack of leadership quality, inaccessibility, absence of proper cleaning of drainage, etc, were cited as reasons for his suspension, which never came into effect. “Why did the government not fix responsibility on the officers who waste public exchequer and time to sanction projects under Smart City mission and then cancel them without any substantial reasons?” asked the former PMC head.

Bihar’s urban development department minister Suresh Sharma said that action against Suman, then Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation MD AP Singh, an IAS officer, and other officers was taken on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the development commissioner.

“Action was justified as all executive powers of the PMC are vested with the commissioner and not with the mayor or other elected representatives. Mayor or minister does not have any role in implementation of the scheme. Water logging was caused as the PMC couldn’t take appropriate steps, as assured during the review meetings, to deal with the situation,” Sharma said.

Almost a month before Patna was caught in deluge due to heavy showers for four days (September 27-30) last year, Suman had stepped down as the PMC chief and sought voluntary retirement from his parent department, the ministry of revenue. Suman claimed his voluntary retirement was accepted recently.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Sep 01, 2020 20:24 IST
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
Sep 01, 2020 19:28 IST
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
Corruption scandal singes CPEC boss Lt Gen Asim Bajwa. Pak says he will explain
Sep 01, 2020 20:22 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre likely to issue guidelines on Wednesday after meeting officials of 15 Metro corporations and all the latest news
Sep 01, 2020 20:54 IST
Batala road rage murder: 2 ASIs among five cops dismissed from service
Sep 01, 2020 20:52 IST
Heavy rains likely in Himachal from September 2 to 7
Sep 01, 2020 20:52 IST
Patna municipality ex-boss in the dock for waterlogging says Nitish Kumar also to blame
Sep 01, 2020 20:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.