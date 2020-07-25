Patna tops Bihar’s districts with 316 Covid-19 cases; Bhagalpur, Gaya take tally near 40,000

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases over last week, Bihar on Saturday reported 2,803 new patients taking the eastern state’s coronavirus tally past the 36,000 mark, the state health department said. The total number of coronavirus patients in Bihar has now touched 36,314.

Among the 2,803 new cases, as many as 1,021 cases were reported a day earlier on July 24, while at least 1,782 positive cases had been detected on July 23, the health department said in a tweet.

Capital city Patna has logged the maximum number of coronavirus cases till date with 316 patients.

On Friday, a 35-year-old Covid-19 positive man, who had been isolated at home died by suicide in Patna’s Malsalami, the police said on Saturday. Another Covid-19 patient also died on the same day after allegedly jumping off the fifth-floor bathroom of one of the buildings of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna. The AIIMS-Patna and the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) are the two dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Patna.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed that there are 11,363 active cases of coronavirus in Bihar, with 22,343 patients having been cured and discharged. Till date there have been 220 deaths due to the infectious disease.

Among Bihar’s districts hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Patna district is the worst affected with 316 Covid-19 cases, followed by Bhagalpur with 103 patients, Gaya with 60 and East Champaran with 55 coronavirus cases.

Begusarai district has recorded 43 patients, Jehanabad has 42 cases, Madhubani district has 36, Muzaffarpur 33, Khagaria district has 31 and the state’s Nalanda district has reported 30 Covid-19 positive cases.

A three-member Central team, headed by Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary in the ministry of health and family welfare had visited Bihar earlier this week to assess the Covid-19 crisis. Other team members were Dr SK Singh, director National Centre for Disease Control, and associate professor of AIIMS-Delhi Dr Neeraj Nischal.

The Central team suggested increasing the number of hospital beds to keep pace with the surge in Covid-19 cases after the viral caseload recorded an increase over the last two weeks.

Among the districts which have reported a lower concentration of Covid-19 cases are Arwal with 15 cases, Banka with 8, Buxar with 8, Darbhanga with 15, Dhanbad with 3, Gopalganj with 1, Jamui with 5, Katihar with 2, Kishanganj with 5, Munger with 8, Madhepura with 13, Nawada with 2, Rohtas with 19, Vaishali with 15 and Siwan with 2 Covid-19 cases so far.