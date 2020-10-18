Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Patnaik calls up NEET topper Soyeb Aftab, wishes him bright future

Patnaik calls up NEET topper Soyeb Aftab, wishes him bright future

Aftab of Rourkela topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared on Friday. He created history by scoring 720/720.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Press Trust of India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo) (PTI12_24_2018_000162B) (PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called up NEET topper Soyeb Aftab and congratulated him on his success.

Patnaik also wished him a bright future, a CMO release said.

Aftab was elated on receiving a call from the chief minister and thanked him.

Aftab of Rourkela topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared on Friday. He created history by scoring 720/720.



He is the first student from Odisha to have topped the NEET.

Patnaik also congratulated all the students from the state who succeeded in the examination and wished them a bright future.

Governor Ganeshi Lal also congratulated Aftab.

“Hon’ble Governor congratulates SoyebAftab of #Odisha for creating history by scoring 720 and topping the merit list. Hon’ble Governor wishes Soyeb many more laurels in future,” his official Twitter handle posted.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is from Odisha, also congratulated Aftab on his success and hoped he will bring laurels to the state in the future.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
Oct 18, 2020 12:52 IST
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
Oct 18, 2020 14:45 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
Oct 18, 2020 14:46 IST
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
Oct 18, 2020 12:45 IST

latest news

British artist Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art
Oct 18, 2020 14:48 IST
NEET results 2020: Odisha CM calls up topper Soyeb Aftab, wishes him bright future
Oct 18, 2020 14:46 IST
‘Look forward to working together’: PM Modi congratulates Jacinda Ardern for poll win
Oct 18, 2020 14:39 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 18, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.