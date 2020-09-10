Sections
Home / India News / Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India

UK-based pharma giant AstraZeneca paused vaccine trials after one of the recipients in the United Kingdom developed an ‘unexplained illness’ after being given a dose of the vaccine.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh,

A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines. (Reuters image)

A day after the Serum Institute of India (SII) was issued a show cause notice by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it said it was pausing Covid-19 vaccine trials in the country.

“We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts the trials. We are following Drug Controller General of India’s (DGCI) instructions and will not be able to comment further on trials,” SII said.

DGCI issued the notice to the Serum institute for not informing them about AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials in other countries and for not submitting casualty analysis of the “reported serious adverse events”.

“We are going by DCGI’s direction and so far were not told to pause the trials. If DCGI has any safety concerns, we will follow their instructions and abide by the standard protocols,” the Serum institute had said after receiving the notice on Wednesday.



The SII is manufacturing Oxford University’s Covishield vaccine in collaboration with UK’s AstraZeneca. The UK-based pharma giant paused the trials of the vaccine on Sept 8 after one of its recipients in the United Kingdom developed an ‘unexplained illness’.

