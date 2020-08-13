Pawar backs Mumbai cops in Sushant case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was irked with his grandnephew Parth for demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and publicly ridiculed him. Parth is the son of his nephew and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Describing Parth as “immature”, Pawar said he doesn’t give importance to what the latter says. Significantly, Pawar said that he is not opposed to CBI probe, which has been demanded by BJP leaders. CBI has filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family after the Centre approved its probe. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He allegedly died by suicide. Responding to media queries on Wednesday, Pawar said farmers also die by suicide but media does not take note of that. “The suicide by the actor is unfortunate, but the way it is being discussed in the media is surprising. In my district, 20 farmers have died by suicide but no media has taken note of it,” he said.

Pawar said he has been watching the Mumbai Police for five decades and is confident that they would handle the probe well. “Maharashtra and Mumbai Police are capable and I have 100% faith in them. If someone still wants a probe by CBI or any other agency, then there is no reason to oppose it,” he said, taking a cautious stand.

On July 27, Parth had met state home minister Anil Deshmukh and demanded a CBI investigation in the actor’s death. Parth’s demand was contrary to the stand taken by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government, in which NCP is one of the partners along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The state government has been in favour of a probe by the Mumbai Police. Pawar’s statement has sparked speculations about differences within his clan which had seen an open revolt by Ajit and a few other NCP MLAs last November.

