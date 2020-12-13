Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers benefit: Sanjay Raut

Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers benefit: Sanjay Raut

Raut described the three laws, billed by the Centre as key reforms in the agricultural sector, as ‘dark’ laws that will turn ‘farms into graveyards’ and spell ‘death’ for farmers.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:16 IST

By Swapnil Rawal |Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP are running Maharashtra government in coalition with the Congress.) (HT Photo)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday defended Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for actively pushing States to amend the APMC Act when he was the Union agriculture minister under UPA-2 rule. Raut said Pawar’s intentions were then aligned with farmers’ welfare and claimed that in 2010, corporates had not entered farming in a big way.

Raut, in his weekly column RokhThok in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, commented on the controversial farm laws passed by the Centre that have triggered the ongoing farmers’ protest on Delhi borders along Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Raut described the three laws, billed by the Centre as key reforms in the agricultural sector, as ‘dark’ laws that will turn ‘farms into graveyards’ and spell ‘death’ for farmers.

Pawar, while he was the Union agriculture minister in the UPA dispensation, wrote to various chief ministers of states seeking amendment to the APMC Act, facilitating the entry of private sector. BJP, which has been claiming that the opposition parties were engaged in political mischief and misleading the farmers by fanning their protest, used Pawar’s letter in support of its allegation and slammed the NCP’s support to the farmers’ protest.



Raut, in his column published on Sunday, defended Pawar and said, “Ten years ago when Sharad Pawar sought reforms in the agricultural sector it was in the interest of the farmers. Then Ambani-Adani had not entered this field. The expansion by the corporates in the field [of agri-marketing] came about in the last six years”.

Also Read: ‘Reforms aimed at increasing competition’: Tomar

The article further alleged that the BJP is spreading rumours that farmers’ protest does not reflect the mood of the farmers of the nation. However, the ‘successful’ Bharat Bandh called by the farmers had disproved the theory.

“The three laws will turn farms into graveyards and mean death for farmers,” Raut wrote.

He warned that if farming collapses, it’ll bring the economy down. “Ministers will come and go but if the farms are destroyed the country will suffer. A communist country like China and a capitalist country like America take care of their farmers then why the indifference by Indian government,” he asked in the column.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers benefit: Sanjay Raut
by Swapnil Rawal |Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

5 killed after tipper lorry rams car in Hyderabad
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Archaeological site in Bihar’s Banka may emerge as place of interest for world: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Mandira Bedi sizzles in a rust trail-drape dress with off-shoulder detail
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Sushmita’s daughter Renee has ‘lots of love’ for Ira, daughter of Aamir
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.