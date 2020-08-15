Sections
Home / India News / ‘Peaceful resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi issue unprecedented’: PM Modi

‘Peaceful resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi issue unprecedented’: PM Modi

The peace and understanding that the people showed is not only unprecedented but will serve as an inspiration for us in the future, PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:02 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by: Amit Chaturbedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

There has been a peaceful resolution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the way the people of the country have behaved is not only unprecedented but will also serve as an inspiration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya has been a key poll promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) apart from the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Both promises were fulfilled last year after Parliament gave its nod to the reorganisation of J&K and reading down of Article 370 and a Supreme Court verdict cleared the decks for the construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

“Ten days ago the construction of the temple has begun. A peaceful resolution to Ram Janambhoomi issue is unprecedented. The peace and understanding that the people showed is not only unprecedented but will serve as an inspiration for us in the future,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that this “peace, unity and goodwill would be the backbone of Atmanirbhar Bharat” in the coming days.



He was present for the groundbreaking ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya on August 5 along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“Our policies, our processes, our products, everything should be the best. Only then will we be able to realise the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’,” the prime minister said.

“Last year from the Red Fort I had said that the last five years were for the hopes of the people the next five years will be for their aspirations. In the last year, only the country has crossed many important landmarks and many important decisions were taken.”

Further, the Prime Minister also said that the construction of the Kartarpur corridor in record time and appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in the armed forces were other moments that created history in the past one year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kriti, Ankita, sister Shweta lead global prayer service for Sushant
Aug 15, 2020 12:25 IST
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan government decides to develop the city again
Aug 15, 2020 12:24 IST
Telangana’s coronavirus tally crosses 90,000
Aug 15, 2020 12:22 IST
HC grants anticipatory bail to two IAS officers in NAN case lodged by ED
Aug 15, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.