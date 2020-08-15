‘Peaceful resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi issue unprecedented’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

There has been a peaceful resolution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the way the people of the country have behaved is not only unprecedented but will also serve as an inspiration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya has been a key poll promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) apart from the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Both promises were fulfilled last year after Parliament gave its nod to the reorganisation of J&K and reading down of Article 370 and a Supreme Court verdict cleared the decks for the construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

“Ten days ago the construction of the temple has begun. A peaceful resolution to Ram Janambhoomi issue is unprecedented. The peace and understanding that the people showed is not only unprecedented but will serve as an inspiration for us in the future,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that this “peace, unity and goodwill would be the backbone of Atmanirbhar Bharat” in the coming days.

He was present for the groundbreaking ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya on August 5 along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“Our policies, our processes, our products, everything should be the best. Only then will we be able to realise the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’,” the prime minister said.

“Last year from the Red Fort I had said that the last five years were for the hopes of the people the next five years will be for their aspirations. In the last year, only the country has crossed many important landmarks and many important decisions were taken.”

Further, the Prime Minister also said that the construction of the Kartarpur corridor in record time and appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in the armed forces were other moments that created history in the past one year.