Peon’s daughter takes over Kangra SDM office for a day

Officiating as the SDM, Hina took office meetings under the guidance of SDM Lal. Visitors who had arrived to meet the SDM recounted their problems to her. (ANI)

Hina Thakur, 14, who scored 94 per cent marks in Class 10 worked as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for one day in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra on Friday.

Heena’s father works as a peon in the office of Kangra SDM, Jatin Lal.

SDM Lal is an IAS officer, 2016 batch.

After Hina scored 94 per cent in her class 10th exams, Lal took this decision and gave an opportunity to Hina to become SDM for a day.

SDM Lal also sat next to Hina, the SDM for one day.

Officiating as the SDM, Hina took office meetings under the guidance of SDM Lal. Visitors who had arrived to meet the SDM recounted their problems to her.

The teenager said that the experience was like “a dream come true” for her.

“SDM Jatin Lal sir has shown me a dream, I will fulfill it. I will become a doctor first and then an IAS officer,” said Hina.

SDM Lal in a media report stated that his peon told him about his daughter scoring 94 per cent in class 10th attaining 34th rank in merit.

“I called Hina to the office in order to honour her. She told me that she wants to become an IAS officer following which I decided to make her SDM for a day. Today (Friday) Hina is the SDM and she is looking after all the work,” said Lal.

“I helped her while sitting right next to her. My motive for doing this is to promote Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao Abhiyan so that every daughter gets honoured,” he added. (ANI)