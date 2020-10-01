Sections
People are seeing true colours of BJP’s rule: Akhilesh Yadav on Hathras incident

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the government over the death of Hathras gangrape victim on Thursday.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 12:13 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Asian News International

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

“Hathras victim’s family severally beaten on the order of the government. Now the people will ensure the government is brought to justice. People are seeing the way BJP’s misrule is revealing its true colours. The wicked will be unveiled soon,” Yadav’s tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi).

The 19-year-old victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim’s native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested.

