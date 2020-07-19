Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / People in Darjeeling hills get their own Covid-19 hospital

People in Darjeeling hills get their own Covid-19 hospital

More than 40 people have so far died of Covid-19 in Darjeeling district but most of these deaths were in Siliguri sub-division.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:47 IST

By Pramod Giri | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Siliguri

Health workers wearing PPE kit leave from SSKM Hospital to containment zones for collecting swab samples for the test of Covid-19, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

A 125-bed hospital inaugurated on June 23 near the confluence of Teesta and Rangit rivers at picturesque Tribeni, a pilgrimage and tourist spot in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district, was upgraded to Level IV Covid hospital on Saturday.

The facility comes as a relief for people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts who have to travel to Siliguri town in the plains for treatment.

Till now, there was no hospital for Covid-19 patients in the semi-autonomous hill area under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

More than 40 people have so far died of Covid-19 in Darjeeling district but most of these deaths were in Siliguri sub-division and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area of the district. Till Saturday, there were 1,237 cases in Darjeeling district and 63 in Kalimpong.



The notification to upgrade the hospital with immediate effect was issued by West Bengal’s director of health services on Saturday. It was initially started as a hospital for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

Anit Thapa, chairman of board of administrators, GTA said, “From the very beginning we wanted it to be fully functional Covid hospital for hill people. We didn’t get the clearance initially and it started as a SARI hospital in June.”

Once a guesthouse for tourists and later turned into a training hub for Gorkhaland activists, the three-storey building was lying in a shambles for years. It was recently restored. The building was built in the 1990s when Subash Ghisingh was chairman of the erstwhile Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council.

In Siliguri town, patients have been complaining of shortage of beds at the two designated government hospitals and many people have been sent to safe home facilities set up by the government. All 47 civic wards in SMC area are under complete lockdown till July 23.

Ankam Simlandi, superintendent of the hospital, said, “We already have the required infrastructure, including ventilators. We will add more.”

Prakas Barui, chief medical officer of health, Kalimpong, said, “We hope the hospital will serve people well and handle critical patients.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Resort birthday party busted in Pune, 11 doctors booked
Jul 19, 2020 16:21 IST
Sex trade busted in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Jul 19, 2020 16:20 IST
Elon Musk tweets eligibility criteria for joining Neuralink
Jul 19, 2020 16:19 IST
Mahesh Babu lauds Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule
Jul 19, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.