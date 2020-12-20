Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / People of Bengal yearning for change, want to get rid of Bangladeshi infiltration: Amit Shah

People of Bengal yearning for change, want to get rid of Bangladeshi infiltration: Amit Shah

Shah said the yearning was not about changing a political leader but “getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 18:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Bolpur

Addressing people during a roadshow in this town associated with Bengali cultural and literary icon Rabindranath Tagore, Amit Shah vowed to restore the state to its old glory when it was called “sonar Bangla”. (ANI)

People of West Bengal are yearning for change as they want to get rid of political violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, attacking the Mamata Banerjee government.

Addressing people during a roadshow in this town associated with Bengali cultural and literary icon Rabindranath Tagore, Shah vowed to restore the state to its old glory when it was called “sonar Bangla” (Bengal of gold) if the BJP is voted to power.

“I have attended and organised several roadshows in my life but have never seen one like this. This roadshow is a reflection of people’s anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. This crowd reflects people’s faith in the agenda of development of Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah told the massive gathering at the roadshow.

He said the yearning was not about changing a political leader but “getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
by Prasun Sonwalkar
‘Kanjurmarg Metro car shed not an ego issue for me’: Thackeray
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

No elections in AIFF’s AGM, FIFA tells it to fulfil obligations
by Press Trust of India
First flight from Noida airport likely by Dec 2023 or Jan 2024: NIAL CEO
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Assam’s silent revolution to revive volleyball
by Utpal Parashar
Germany mulls banning flights from UK over new Covid-19 strain fears
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.