People of Goa showed faith in PM Modi’s development politics: BJP on landslide victory in zilla panchayat polls

The voting for zilla panchayat took place on December 12 for 48 constituencies with a total of 50 seats. The BJP easily took away 49 seats. (HT file photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday thanked the people of Goa for its landslide victory in zilla panchayat elections in the coastal state. The party also congratulated its party workers in Goa on the win. The BJP won 32 seats out of 49 seats, leaving independents with seven, Congress with four, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) with three, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with one each.

“We thank the people of Goa for their resounding endorsement of the politics of development envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi. We also congratulate every BJP karyakarta in Goa on this landslide victory in Zilla Panchayat Polls,” the BJP tweeted.

BJP president JP Nadda too paid his gratitude for the win in the elections and said that the results showed the faith of farmers, labourers, women and youth in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the party in Goa.

“Congrats to CM @DrPramodPSawant ji, State President @ShetSadanand ji & @BJP4Goa unit for a remarkable victory in the Goa Zila Panchayat elections. This result shows the faith of Farmers, Labour, Women & Youth in the leadership of @narendramodi ji & policies of BJP govt in State,” Nadda tweeted.

The voting for zilla panchayat took place on December 12 for 48 constituencies with a total of 50 seats. The BJP easily took away 49 seats, however, death of a candidate led to countermanding of the election in another constituency.

Also Read | ‘Let us shape glorious Goa,” tweets Goa CM as BJP sweeps zilla panchayat polls

The elections, which were to be held in March this year, were postponed on account of the Covid-19 lockdown and were finally held on December 12 but suffered from a poor voter turnout on account of fear of the pandemic as well as disillusionment among voters.

According to poll officials, there was 56.82% voter turnout as 450,000 of the 792,000 voters eligible for voting cast their vote. This was more than 10% lower than the voting percentage at the previous zilla panchayat elections held five years ago, they added.

The BJP fielded 43 candidates on 48 seats, the Congress fielded 38, while the AAP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had 17 candidates each in the fray. Seventy-nine people contested as independent candidates.