Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / People of Goa showed faith in PM Modi’s development politics: BJP on landslide victory in zilla panchayat polls

People of Goa showed faith in PM Modi’s development politics: BJP on landslide victory in zilla panchayat polls

BJP president JP Nadda too paid his gratitude for the win in the elections and said that the results showed the faith of farmers, labourers, women and youth in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 23:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The voting for zilla panchayat took place on December 12 for 48 constituencies with a total of 50 seats. The BJP easily took away 49 seats. (HT file photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday thanked the people of Goa for its landslide victory in zilla panchayat elections in the coastal state. The party also congratulated its party workers in Goa on the win. The BJP won 32 seats out of 49 seats, leaving independents with seven, Congress with four, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) with three, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with one each.

“We thank the people of Goa for their resounding endorsement of the politics of development envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi. We also congratulate every BJP karyakarta in Goa on this landslide victory in Zilla Panchayat Polls,” the BJP tweeted.

 

BJP president JP Nadda too paid his gratitude for the win in the elections and said that the results showed the faith of farmers, labourers, women and youth in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the party in Goa.



“Congrats to CM @DrPramodPSawant ji, State President @ShetSadanand ji & @BJP4Goa unit for a remarkable victory in the Goa Zila Panchayat elections. This result shows the faith of Farmers, Labour, Women & Youth in the leadership of @narendramodi ji & policies of BJP govt in State,” Nadda tweeted.

The voting for zilla panchayat took place on December 12 for 48 constituencies with a total of 50 seats. The BJP easily took away 49 seats, however, death of a candidate led to countermanding of the election in another constituency.

Also Read | ‘Let us shape glorious Goa,” tweets Goa CM as BJP sweeps zilla panchayat polls

The elections, which were to be held in March this year, were postponed on account of the Covid-19 lockdown and were finally held on December 12 but suffered from a poor voter turnout on account of fear of the pandemic as well as disillusionment among voters.

According to poll officials, there was 56.82% voter turnout as 450,000 of the 792,000 voters eligible for voting cast their vote. This was more than 10% lower than the voting percentage at the previous zilla panchayat elections held five years ago, they added.

The BJP fielded 43 candidates on 48 seats, the Congress fielded 38, while the AAP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had 17 candidates each in the fray. Seventy-nine people contested as independent candidates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

Police deploy cargo containers as barricades at Singhu border
by HT Correspondent
Supporters of VM Singh stay put at Ghazipur, say ‘outside groups’ trying to divide and rule
by Fareeha Iftikhar
Kejriwal, Amarinder trade barbs over new farm laws
by HT Correspondent
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.