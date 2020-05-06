‘People playing cricket, bathing in rivers’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
Updated: May 06, 2020 19:25 IST
There are people playing cricket, the bazaars are overcrowded, rickshaws are plying on roads in complete violation of the lockdown rules and social distancing norms in the state, said the home ministry on Wednesday in its letter to the Bengal government.