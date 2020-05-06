‘People playing cricket, bathing in rivers’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal

Sections
There are people playing cricket, the bazaars are overcrowded, rickshaws are plying on roads in complete violation of the lockdown rules and social distancing norms in the state, said the home...

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vegetable vendors ride in a truck as they going to market, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

There are people playing cricket, the bazaars are overcrowded, rickshaws are plying on roads in complete violation of the lockdown rules and social distancing norms in the state, said the home ministry on Wednesday in its letter to the Bengal government.

