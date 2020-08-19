People will teach lesson to those who betrayed Congress: Digvijaya Singh

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said people will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party.

As many as 25 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House resigned from the Congress and their Assembly membership in the last few months after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.

Asked about the Congress’s strategy for the Assembly bypolls, Singh told reporters in Chhindwara on Tuesday night that “people will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party”. He did not take any name.

Singh also said the Congress has full faith in the leadership of Madhya Pradesh party president and former chief minister Kamal Nath, and lauded his hard work for the party.