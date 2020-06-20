Sections
Home / India News / ‘People won’t get tested out of fear’: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on 5 day institutional Covid-19 quarantine order

The AAP MLA said that because of the order many people will not get tested fearing being whisked away to quarantine centres.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday reacted to the five-day institutional quarantine order issued by Delhi Lieutenant-General Anil Baijal and said that many people will not get tested fearing being whisked away to quarantine centres.

He also said that the move will require 90,000 additional beds which will be a problem for the administration.

“As per our calculation, Delhi needs 15,000 beds by June 30 but after this order, now we need 90,000 beds by June 30. From where will we get 90,000 beds?” Chadha said.



“As per yesterday’s order, all Covid-19 patients, symptomatic or asymptomatic, will be kept in quarantine centres for 5 days. People from my constituency have told me that they won’t get themselves tested for fear of being whisked away to quarantine centres,” Chada told reporters on Saturday.



The L-G’s order added that after the five-day institutional quarantine, asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be sent for home quarantine.

“Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization,” Baijal said in his order.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has described the move as “arbitrary” and said it will “seriously harm” the national capital. The Kejriwal government has also asked the L-G to reconsider his decision.

The national capital is struggling with a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases with the number of infections jumping to 53,116 on Saturday. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi stands at 2,035 while 23,569 people have recovered.

