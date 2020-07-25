Per million Covid-19 testing in J&K reaches 44,744; recovery rate touches 53.01%

Jammu and Reasi districts have recorded the lowest positivity rate at 0.8%. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The union territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir has ramped up its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing, as it has tested 44,744 per million population against the national average of 12,742, while the recovery rate until Thursday (July 23) had touched 53.01%, officials said.

The UT’s positivity rate is 3% as against 8.3% in the country. The Kashmir division has a higher positivity rate at 4.7%, as compared to the Jammu division’s 1.3%.

Jammu and Reasi districts have recorded the lowest positivity rate at 0.8%.

While Shopian and Baramulla in Kashmir Valley have the highest positivity rate at 8.3% and 5.3%, respectively.

Bandipura and Ganderbal districts in the Kashmir division recorded the lowest positivity rate at 2.3%.

In the Jammu region, Ramban district has the highest positivity rate at 3.7%, followed by Rajouri district with 2.1%.

The UT has a lower mortality rate at 1.7% against the corresponding pan-India figure of 2.4%. The mortality rate in Jammu and Kashmir divisions are 0.6% and 2%, respectively.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in J&K has reached 53.01% in 20 days between July 3 and 23.

The average Covid-19 cases in the UT stand at 1,339, including 623 and 1,899 in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, respectively.