‘Perfect boss and mentor’: Omar Abdullah condoles demise of former Union minister Jaswant Singh

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, recalled the memories he has of working with former Union minister Jaswant Singh, who died of prolonged illness on Sunday and called him the “perfect boss and mentor”.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Never made me feel like my work did not matter,” Abdullah said as he paid his condolences to the late minister.

“Jaswant Singh sahib was my senior minister when I was Minister of State External Affairs. He was supportive without being interfering, was always available for advice & never made me feel like my work didn’t matter. He was the perfect boss & mentor. Rest in peace sir,” Abdullah, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference party president, wrote on Twitter.

Singh died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 82 on Sunday morning.



Singh was a former Union minister in the Atal Bihar Vajpayee cabinet. Over the years, he held several important portfolios such as external affairs, defence and finance.

Praising Singh’s work in finance, defence and external affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his passing.

“Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Singh contributed to the strengthening of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the prime minister further said.

“Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM added.

