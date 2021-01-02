‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile

The result of the test, held on November 29, were declared on Saturday.

Nine candidates, all males and five of them from the IITs, scored a perfect 100 percentile in the highly competitive Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

According to a person aware of the developments, of the nine students who have scored a perfect 100 percentile seven were from the engineering background.

“Nine people have scored hundred percentile. Of these, five are from various IITs. Two more students are also from leading engineering institutions. So, overall seven students are from an engineering background. One student has a specialisation in mathematics while another was already pursuing management education,” said the person.

It is learnt that the student from the management background was already pursuing the integrated management course at IIM Indore.

“IIM Indore conducted CAT 2021 for nearly 2.28 Lakh candidates in 159 cities across India for admission to the MBA programme at IIMs on November 29, 2020. IIM Indore and its delivery partner Tata Consulting Services (TCS) had taken measures to ensure implementation of advisory of the Government of India on social distancing and other preventive/protective measures at the examination centres,” said a government official.

Additional measures had been taken to minimize the travel needs of the candidates by increasing the centres for examination to 430 across the country.

Around 1.9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.28 lakhs. The overall attendance was approximately 83.5 per cent despite Covid scenario.

“The results were declared on January 02, 2021. The students can check their scores on the CAT website,” said the government official.

A committee called the CAT committee conducts the exam after which the IIMs and other leading management institutions make admissions based on interviews and group discussions etc.