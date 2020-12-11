Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Permitting Ayurveda doctors to conduct surgery a compromise with health: IMA

Permitting Ayurveda doctors to conduct surgery a compromise with health: IMA

Demanding withdrawal of the notification allowing Ayurveda postgraduates to perform modern medicine surgery, the IMA called for the withdrawal of all non-essential non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm today.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 16:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

The IMA reiterated that it has taken 200 years of medical research to reach modern medical capabilities, where medicines are controlled and double controlled and are research-oriented. (PTI (Representative Image))

Indian Medical Association (IMA) observed a nationwide no-demonstration strike on Friday to oppose the central government’s move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery.

Demanding withdrawal of the notification allowing Ayurveda postgraduates to perform modern medicine surgery, the IMA called for the withdrawal of all non-essential non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm today.

Dr Rajan Sharma, national president of IMA, said that allowing Ayurveda postgraduates to perform surgery is a “blatant attempt” to “corrupt” the healthcare system of the country.

“It takes years and years to become a doctor. With mixopaths what are we heading for? It’s a failure when nations compromise with health,” said Dr Sharma.



He stated that the IMA is not against “any sort of pathy”, but the mixing up of disciplines.

“We are not against any sort of pathy be it Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy. We are proud of our national heritage and richness but let it coexist with modern medicine. All we demand is not to mix the disciplines. It will also mean the end of pure Ayurveda,” he added.

The IMA reiterated that it has taken 200 years of medical research to reach modern medical capabilities, where medicines are controlled and double controlled and are research-oriented.

Doctors across the country are observing the strike by wearing a black ribbon as a mark of protest while on duty.

The protesting doctors said that surgery is teamwork where preoperative assessment, intra-op, anaesthetist, post-operative care, and complications are vital aspects.

The IMA said the agitation is likely to intensify in the coming weeks if the government doesn’t take back the notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
by Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
by hinduastantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Canada likely to approve Moderna’s Covid vaccine by year-end
by Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

Permitting Ayurveda doctors to conduct surgery a compromise with health: IMA
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
London builder destroyed bats’ breeding site, fined £600,000
by Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
by Anonna Dutt
Registered cooperative societies in Haryana to upload records on website
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.