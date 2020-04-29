Sections
Home / India News / Person’s caste not to be mentioned in any judicial, administrative matter: Rajasthan High Court

Person’s caste not to be mentioned in any judicial, administrative matter: Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan HC said that this practice was “against the spirit of the Constitution”.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 10:10 IST

By Asian News International, Jodhpur

A notification directing that the caste of any person, including accused, should not be mentioned in any judicial or administrative matter has been issued by Rajasthan HC. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Rajasthan High Court has issued a notification directing that the caste of any person, including accused, should not be mentioned in any judicial or administrative matter noting that this is “against the spirit of the Constitution”.

“It has been observed that the caste of accused and other persons is being incorporated by the officers/officials of Registry of this court and presiding officers of subordinate courts/special courts/tribunals in judicial and administrative matters, which is against the spirit of Constitution of India and not in consonance with the directions of Rajasthan High Court issued vide order dated July 4, 2018,” Rajasthan High Court Registrar General said in a standing order issued on Monday.

“Therefore, it is enjoined upon all concerned to ensure that the caste of any person including the accused is not incorporated in any judicial or administrative matter,” the standing order added.

