Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Personal liberty is treated as favour by govt: Omar Abdullah after Mehbooba Mufti’s alleged detention

Personal liberty is treated as favour by govt: Omar Abdullah after Mehbooba Mufti’s alleged detention

His father and NC president Farooq Abdullah was on October 30 prevented from leaving his residence to offer prayers at Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Srinagar

National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, People's Democratic Party’s (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said personal liberty is treated as a favour by the government, giving and withdrawing it at will, with no interference from the judiciary.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the alleged house arrest of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Also Read | Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest

“Parking a truck in front of our gates is now standard operating procedure for this admin. They did the same to my father recently to stop him from praying. Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt, to give & withdraw at will, with no interference from the judiciary,” Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

His father and NC president Farooq Abdullah was on October 30 prevented from leaving his residence to offer prayers at Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Nov 27, 2020 13:16 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 13:38 IST
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
Nov 27, 2020 12:44 IST

latest news

Malegaon blast victim’s father allowed to contest Lt Col Purohit’s plea
Nov 27, 2020 14:01 IST
Nepal will be beneficiary when India rolls out Covid-19 vaccine: Foreign secretary Shringla
Nov 27, 2020 13:57 IST
AIIMS INICET Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check
Nov 27, 2020 13:55 IST
‘My then girlfriend wanted me to be a superstar like SRK’
Nov 27, 2020 13:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.