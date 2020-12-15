‘Personified India’s tradition of knowledge, enquiry’: PM Modi condoles death of aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha

**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BJP4India ON FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the High-Level Segment of ECOSOC via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI17-07-2020_000207B) (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences on the death of aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha on Tuesday. Professor Narasimha was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress, PM Modi said.

“Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM tweeted.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee died at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 87. He was admitted after suffering a brain haemorrhage and was shifted to the intensive care unit.

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was in a very critical stage. There was bleeding inside his brain,” Dr Furtado, neurosurgeon and senior consultant at the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the city, told news agency PTI.

Born on July 20, 1933, Prof Narasimha made a mark in the field of aerospace. He taught Aerospace Engineering at the IISc from 1962 to 1999. He also served as the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993.

Narasimha was the first student of Sathish Dhawan. He has also contributed to some of India’s major scientific programmes, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The central government bestowed on him Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, in 2013. He was also the recipient of the Bhatnagar Prize and the 2008 Trieste Science Prize.

(with agency inputs)