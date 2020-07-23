Petrol pumps, factories with on-site workers to be operational on Bengal lockdown days

Sections
All government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than under emergency services would remain closed on these days in Bengal.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 02:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

An employee attends to a customer at a petrol pump during unlock 1.0 process of the Covid-19 lockdown in Kolkata. (PTI File Photo )

All petrol pumps in West Bengal will remain operational on the three days when the state government has till now decided to impose complete lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, a senior official of the home department said.

Factories and construction works where labourers stay on-site will also be allowed to function on the lockdown days.

The administration has decided to impose total lockdown in the entire state on two days every week till August. The shutdown would be clamped on Thursday and Saturday this week. The measure will also be enforced on Wednesday next week and the second day will be announced later.

“On the lockdown days (July 23, 25 and 29), petrol pumps will remain open to serve the vehicles that are allowed to ply. Work in factories and construction sites having on- site workers will also be allowed on complete lockdown days,” the official said.



All government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than under emergency services would remain closed on these days.

The functioning of courts, work in agricultural fields and tea gardens, intra-state and inter-state goods movements and home delivery of cooked food would be allowed.

Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times, a government order said.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10pm to 5am except for essential and emergency activities, it added.

