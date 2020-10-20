Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Pfizer, BioNTech start combined trials of Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Japan

Pfizer, BioNTech start combined trials of Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Japan

In a statement, the firms said the study will recruit 160 people aged from 20 to 85. Earlier, they had agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine, called mRNA, in the first half of 2021.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 13:22 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, Tokyo

A man walks past a sign outside Pfizer Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced on Tuesday the start in Japan of combined Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of their mRNA vaccine candidate against the coronavirus.

The study will recruit 160 people aged from 20 to 85, the firms said in a statement. Earlier, they had agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine in the first half of 2021.

Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with German partner BioNTech, has said it may confirm if the vaccine is effective as soon as this month, but also needs safety data from a global trial of 44,000 people that will not be available until next month.

Japan has pledged to secure enough vaccine supply for its entire population by the middle of 2021. In addition to Pfizer, it has struck deals on supplies with AstraZeneca Plc and other overseas makers of vaccine candidates.

Clinical trials of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine resumed in Japan this month after being put on hold over the illness of a British volunteer.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
Oct 20, 2020 13:44 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Oct 20, 2020 12:38 IST
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Oct 20, 2020 12:10 IST
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Oct 20, 2020 12:44 IST

latest news

Doggo ‘helps’ hooman put on bedsheets. Derpy video may leave you giggling
Oct 20, 2020 14:04 IST
Mumbai: BEST bus driver suffers heart attack, bus hits signal, passengers safe
Oct 20, 2020 13:59 IST
Uttarakhand HC issues notice to Maharashtra Governor Koshyari over pending dues as former CM
Oct 20, 2020 14:05 IST
Covid-19 on mind, Durga Puja celebrations low key sans idols, pandals, bhog
Oct 20, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.