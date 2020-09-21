Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Phase 3 human clinical trial of Oxford vaccine begins in Pune

Phase 3 human clinical trial of Oxford vaccine begins in Pune

The SII has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by the University of Oxford.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Pune

A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Pune. (Reuters File Photo )

The phase-III human clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University, and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), began at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital here in Maharashtra on Monday, a senior official said.

“We have started the phase-III trials of the vaccine (candidate Covishield). We will administer dose to 150 to 200 volunteers,” said Dr Muralidhar Tambe, Dean, Sassoon General Hospital.

Under phase-II, trials had been conducted at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and also KEM Hospital in the city.

The SII has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by the University of Oxford.



Earlier this month, the SII had paused the clinical trials of the vaccine candidate in the country.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on September 11 directed the SII to suspend any new recruitment in the phase-II and III clinical trial of the vaccine till further orders after AstraZeneca paused the trials in other countries because of “an unexplained illness” in a participant in the study.

However, on September 15, the DCGI gave permission to the SII to resume clinical trial of the vaccine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 21:39 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 20:44 IST
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
Sep 21, 2020 21:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
Sep 21, 2020 22:03 IST

latest news

Man who poisoned stray dogs in Khanna lands in police net
Sep 21, 2020 22:00 IST
AICTS treats 1,650 Covid patients; 81% recovery rate highest among Pune hospitals
Sep 21, 2020 22:00 IST
Ludhiana: Farmers up the ante, burn effigies, copies of farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 21:58 IST
Brothers arrested for murder bid in Chandigarh’s Dhanas
Sep 21, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.