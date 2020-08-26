Sections
Home / India News / Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot

Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot

Five volunteers had enrolled themselves for the Covid-19 vaccine trial after the doses were received from the SII on Tuesday, he added.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Pune

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England. (AP File Photo )

The Phase II clinical trial of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, being manufactured by the city-based Serum Institute of India (SII), began at a medical college and hospital here on Wednesday.

Two male volunteers were administered the vaccine at Bharti Vidyapeeth’s Medical College and Hospital, a senior office-bearer of the hospital said.

The trial began around 1 pm, he said.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here



“Doctors at the hospital administered the first shot of the ‘Covishield’ vaccine to a 32-year-old man after his reports of COVID-19 and antibodies tests came out negative,” Medical Director of Bharti Vidyapeeth’s Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Dr Sanjay Lalwani, said.



Another 48-year-old male volunteer was also given the vaccine, he added.

While the 32 year-old volunteer works for a private company, the other one is associated with the healthcare sector, he said.

“Before administering the vaccine, doctors checked their temperature, blood pressure and heart beats,” he said.

Five volunteers had enrolled themselves for the trial after the doses were received from the SII on Tuesday, he added.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“The COVID-19 and antibodies tests were conducted on all the five volunteers. Of them, the reports of three volunteers’ antibodies test came out positive. So they became ineligible for the trial,” Dr Lalwani said.

“The two other volunteers, who were administered the vaccines are being monitored,” he said.

According to Dr Lalwani, in all, 25 candidates will given the vaccine in the next seven days.

SII, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Skin Care tips during pandemic by Shania Mistry
Aug 26, 2020 17:21 IST
Punjab CM for filing review petition in Supreme Court on NEET, JEE
Aug 26, 2020 17:21 IST
Except final semester, other exams cancelled: Tamil Nadu CM
Aug 26, 2020 17:20 IST
Nine-year-old girl found murdered, rape suspected
Aug 26, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.