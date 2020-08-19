Sections
Home / India News / Physical hearings in SC may resume soon

Physical hearings in SC may resume soon

Physical hearing of cases is likely to resume in a limited manner in the Supreme Court (SC) on a trial basis soon, a seven-judge committee constituted on July 22 to decide on the...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:57 IST

By Murali Krishnan,

Physical hearing of cases is likely to resume in a limited manner in the Supreme Court (SC) on a trial basis soon, a seven-judge committee constituted on July 22 to decide on the reopening of physical courts decided on August 11.

Additional registrar Mahesh T Patankar informed the leaders of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA), on August 18, about the decision of the committee to commence physical hearing of a limited number of cases after 10 days.

“It has been suggested that a limited number of cases be listed for physical hearing on experimental basis after 10 days,” Patankar said in his letter about the committee’s August 11 decision.

The exact date on which the physical hearing will resume is not clear yet.



“We are hoping that physical hearing commences soon. As per the Additional Registrar’s communication, it should start after 10 days from date on which committee met, i.e. August 11. So it could start any day on or after August 21,” SCAORA President, Shivaji M Jadhav told HT.

The seven-judge committee comprises justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and LN Rao.

According to Patankar’s August 18 letter, three of the biggest court rooms in SC will be prepared for physical hearing and it will be ensured that social distancing and other norms laid down by medical experts are adhered to.

Only a limited number of cases will be listed for physical hearing in such courtrooms and it will be done only after obtaining prior consent in writing of all parties involved in the case. Further, only ‘final hearing’ cases, that is cases which are to be heard in detail will be listed for physical hearing, the additional registrar said.

Physical hearing will be in addition to the existing video conference hearing which will continue unaffected.

Requests from lawyers and litigants for exemption from physical hearing will be considered favourably, Patankar said in his communication.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman who knew of brother’s terror plot jailed in UK
Aug 19, 2020 23:53 IST
Chandigarh carjacking: Complainant’s female friend was in car when robber struck
Aug 19, 2020 23:52 IST
GST meet to focus on compensation to states
Aug 19, 2020 23:51 IST
Cong urges NBSA to regulate TV debates
Aug 19, 2020 23:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.