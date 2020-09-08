Physical hearings will not be stopped, says Delhi HC Chief Justice

Despite several of his staff members having tested positive for Covid-19, Justice Patel was still holding physical courts and hearing matters via video calls, he said. (File photo for representation)

The physical hearings started in the high court will not be stopped, however, it would be continue in a slow pace till the Covid pandemic situation is normalised, Delhi High Court chief justice D N Patel said on Tuesday.

“Once things have started in this high court, they are not going to be stopped. We will not start and close like the other high courts,” the chief justice said, according to PTI.

“We are of the opinion that we will not shut down physical hearings, but we will continue it slowly,” he added.

Despite several of his staff members having tested positive for Covid-19, Justice Patel was still holding physical courts and hearing matters via video calls, he said. “We want your (lawyers) cooperation to continue with it slowly,” he added.

Justice Patel’s comments come after the counsel in one of the matters before his bench sought that their matter be listed on a date when virtual hearings are held.