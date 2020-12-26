Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Physical participation in crime not a must for conviction over common intention: HC

Physical participation in crime not a must for conviction over common intention: HC

Physical participation in the crime is not necessary for an accused facing “common intention” charges to be convicted in murder cases, the Bombay high court’s Nagpur bench observed on Tuesday

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:11 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Bombay Hindustan Times

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Physical participation in the crime is not necessary for an accused facing “common intention” charges to be convicted in murder cases, the Bombay high court’s Nagpur bench observed on Tuesday while convicting a labourer from Bhandara district. Virendra Fule, 32, was accused of carrying a sword, which his two accomplices later used to kill a woman in 2008.

“Accused no.3 [Fule] did not commit any overt act during the assault, but the evidence on record is sufficient to hold that he shared the common intention with the other two accused,” said the bench of justices ZA Haq and Amit Borkar while setting aside Fule’s acquittal.

In January 2016, an additional sessions’ judge at Bhandara convicted Fule’s accomplices for the murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The trial court acquitted Fule saying no overt act was attributed to him. He merely waited outside the slain woman’s house with the sword, it added.

The high court held the trial court was unjustified in acquitting Fule. It added Fule was at the crime scene with the other two convicts, carrying a sword.

“It appears that the accused no.3 was standing at veranda as a cover to accused nos.1 and 2, which proves that he shared a common intention with the other accused [to kill the woman]),” the high court said. “Therefore, the accused no.3 is also liable to be convicted...as the prosecution has proved common intention of all the accused.”

The high court sentenced Fule to life imprisonment and directed him to surrender before the trial court by January 15.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test
by Press Trust of India
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
by Shishir Gupta
Oru Pakka Kathai review: Slightly flawed film powered by a bizarre premise
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
Kangana Ranaut does Christmas right, with a hiking session in the hills
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.