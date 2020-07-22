Sections
Home / India News / Pika gun, Chinese-made pistol, grenades found in terror hideout in J-K’s Rajouri: Police

Pika gun, Chinese-made pistol, grenades found in terror hideout in J-K’s Rajouri: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army’s Thanamandi-based 38 Rashtriya Rifles busted the hideout during a cordon and search operation in Manyal area under Thanamandi police station jurisdiction.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:13 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Jammu

Chandan Kohli, Rajouri’s senior superintendent of police, said the police received information about the suspected presence of an old terrorist hideout in Manyal. (ANI/Twitter)

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terror hideout and seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a senior police official said.

Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army’s Thanamandi-based 38 Rashtriya Rifles busted the hideout during a cordon and search operation in Manyal area under Thanamandi police station jurisdiction.

Chandan Kohli, Rajouri’s senior superintendent of police, said the police received information about the suspected presence of an old terrorist hideout in Manyal.

A team of Rajouri Police’s special operation group and 38 Rashtriya Rifles launched a cordon and search operation late on Tuesday.



“The entire area was kept under cordon and in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, searches were launched during which a terror hideout established under a portion of dense bushes was busted,” Kohli.

The official said one Pika machine gun, a Chinese pistol, a country-made pistol, a magazine of an AK-47 assault rifle, two pistol magazines, 168 Pika rounds, 47 AK rounds, four pistol rounds, two Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) grenades, one binocular, eight ammunition belts, an antenna and a tape recorder have been recovered from the hideout.

“The area is still under search and SDPO Thanamandi Sajjad Khan along with SHO Fareed Ahmed and officers of army’s Rashtriya Rifles are monitoring the operation,” Kohli said.

“Pro-active approach of the forces and close synergy with all the sister agencies is playing its role and nefarious designs of anti-social elements are being foiled,” he added.

In June, a joint team of the army and Kishtwar Police similarly unearthed a terrorists’ hideout and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and warlike stores.

The recoveries included one AK 56 rifle, one AK magazine with 27 rounds, one UBGL, one 9mm pistol, one pistol magazine with six rounds.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

305 warders to be recruited directly for jails through Punjab Police Recruitment Board
Jul 22, 2020 16:06 IST
Elderly duo dances to Ghagra, their performance wins people over. Watch
Jul 22, 2020 16:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor asks govt to reinstate state election commissioner
Jul 22, 2020 16:03 IST
Shashank unfollows everyone on Instagram, might also deactivate account
Jul 22, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.