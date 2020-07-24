PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi, court declines

Workers clean stone blocks to be used in construction of the Ram Temple, at a workshop in Ayodhya. (PTI photo)

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking directions to restrain “Bhoomi Pujan” for laying down the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The event, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited, will be held on August 5.

The PIL was filed by Saket Gokhale, a Mumbai-based social activist.

The petitioner sought a direction to restrain “Bhoomi Pujan” for laying down the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya during the period of pandemic as it is in violation of protocol prescribed by the central government.

According to petitioner, about three hundred people have been invited at a single place on August 5 and that may cause violation of the protocol prescribed by the government of India and government of Uttar Pradesh for the purpose of maintaining ‘social and physical distancing’ to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the petitioner, such an event, which may attract public gathering at the site, must not be allowed by the state government.

The Bench, however refused to interfere in the matter while observing, “The entire petition for writ is based on assumptions and there is no foundation for apprehending violation of the prescribed protocol.”

It further added: “At present, we expect the organisers and the government of Uttar Pradesh to ensure all the protocols applicable for social and physical distancing. In view of whatever stated above, we do not find any just reason to interfere in the matter. The writ petition hence is dismissed.”