Sections
Home / India News / PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi, court declines

PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi, court declines

The petitioner sought a direction to restrain “Bhoomi Pujan” for laying down the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya during the period of pandemic as it is in violation of protocol prescribed by the central government.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:38 IST

By Jitendra Sarin | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Workers clean stone blocks to be used in construction of the Ram Temple, at a workshop in Ayodhya. (PTI photo)

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking directions to restrain “Bhoomi Pujan” for laying down the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The event, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited, will be held on August 5.

The PIL was filed by Saket Gokhale, a Mumbai-based social activist.

The petitioner sought a direction to restrain “Bhoomi Pujan” for laying down the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya during the period of pandemic as it is in violation of protocol prescribed by the central government.



According to petitioner, about three hundred people have been invited at a single place on August 5 and that may cause violation of the protocol prescribed by the government of India and government of Uttar Pradesh for the purpose of maintaining ‘social and physical distancing’ to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the petitioner, such an event, which may attract public gathering at the site, must not be allowed by the state government.

The Bench, however refused to interfere in the matter while observing, “The entire petition for writ is based on assumptions and there is no foundation for apprehending violation of the prescribed protocol.”

It further added: “At present, we expect the organisers and the government of Uttar Pradesh to ensure all the protocols applicable for social and physical distancing. In view of whatever stated above, we do not find any just reason to interfere in the matter. The writ petition hence is dismissed.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana man arrested for killing his five children in last four years: Police
Jul 24, 2020 15:33 IST
Must follow CPCB norms for disposal of biomedical waste: HC to govt
Jul 24, 2020 15:26 IST
Lucky to get work in such a tough phase: Vidisha Srivastava
Jul 24, 2020 15:26 IST
The top 10 books in the Indian English market for the week ending 18th July
Jul 24, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.