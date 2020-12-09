Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

According to the petition filed by an economist, techfin entities are technology, telecommunications or e-commerce companies which have entered the financial sector to provide financial services and need to be regulated.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Resmi P Bhaskaran in her plea alleged that the “lackadaisical approach” of Indian financial regulators permits unregulated operation of techfin firms and claims that this could adversely affect the financial stability of the country. (Reuters File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Centre, RBI, SEBI, IRDAI and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on a PIL seeking a detailed legal framework for regulating operations of techfin companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon in India’s financial sector space.

According to the petition filed by an economist, techfin entities are technology, telecommunications or e-commerce companies which have entered the financial sector to provide financial services and need to be regulated.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the ministries of finance and law as also Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NPCI, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) seeking their stand on the plea by Resmi P Bhaskaran.

Bhaskaran, in her plea filed through advocate Deepak Prakash, has alleged that the “lackadaisical approach” of Indian financial regulators permits unregulated operation of techfin firms and claims that this could adversely affect the financial stability of the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Dec 09, 2020 14:49 IST
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Dec 09, 2020 14:24 IST
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
Dec 09, 2020 13:50 IST
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Dec 09, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

Scooty owner in Odisha fined Rs 26000 for letting minor ride it, bike seized
Dec 09, 2020 15:06 IST
Winner of HerRising Award, looks to inspire girls in villages of J&K
Dec 09, 2020 15:02 IST
ASI to begin restoration of St Francis Xavier’s 400-year-old casket in Goa
Dec 09, 2020 14:59 IST
Haryana’s BJP-led govt’s three-day chintan shivir from Dec 15
Dec 09, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.