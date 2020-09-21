Pilot killed after trainer aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh

The scene from the accident site in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Sourced)

A pilot was killed when his trainer aircraft crashed near Kushwapurawa village under Saraimeer police station area of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday at around 11am, police said.

A senior police officer said people in Kushapurwa village told the police that the aircraft appeared to have lost height all of a sudden. It broke into several pieces when it crashed on the ground, he said.

The police reached the spot soon after receiving information from the locals, said the officer. With their help, debris was removed and a body was taken out of it.

More information about the incident is being gathered, said the officer.

Sub divisional magistrate Vagish Shukla said that the village head informed about the crashing of the aircraft and death of one person in the incident.