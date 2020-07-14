Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet

Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet

During a press briefing, party spokesperson Randeep Sujrewala said that the Congress regrets that Pilot, and some of his supporting MLAs, fell trap to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s designs to destabilise the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and three ministers in his camp have been dropped from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, the Congress announced on Tuesday afternoon after the 42-year-old leader credited with leading the party’s successful campaign in the last elections refused to stand down.

Pilot had stayed away from the Congress legislature meeting in Jaipur on Monday that recommended action against him and other lawmakers of his camp. They had argued that if the party didn’t act against the rebels, it would send a wrong message.

Also read: ‘Unprecedented’ - Pilot supporters’ sharp message on Rajasthan development

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot drove down to Raj Bhavan to make a formal request to the governor to drop Pilot and three ministers from his cabinet as soon as the meeting of lawmakers was over.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala stayed back to make the announcement. The Congress party regrets that deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and some of his supporting MLAs fell into the opposition BJP’s trap to destabilise the Gehlot government, he told the news conference before announcing Pilot’s sacking.



Pilot has also been sacked as Rajasthan Congress chief. He has been replaced by Govind Singh Dotasara, the minister of education and tourism in Gehlot’s cabinet.

Congress lawmaker Ganesh Ghogra has been appointed to head the state’s youth Congress unit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra
Jul 14, 2020 14:10 IST
Himachal’s Covid-19 tally nears 1,300 with 69 cases in BBN industrial belt of Solan district
Jul 14, 2020 14:12 IST
No direct-OTT release for Ravi Teja’s Krack, say makers
Jul 14, 2020 14:06 IST
Second wave of Covid-19 in UK could lead to 120,000 deaths
Jul 14, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.