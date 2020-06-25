Sections
Home / India News / Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s plea cites jail violence

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s plea cites jail violence

There was “large-scale violence” inside jail number six meant for women prisoners in Tihar prison complex and officials, who allegedly beat up some foreign inmates on June 16, were also intimidating Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal lodged there, her lawyer told Delhi HC.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 04:43 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pujari said Narwal, who was arrested in March for her alleged role in the Delhi riots and has been charged under the UAPA, informed him about the violence via video conferencing. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo)

There was “large-scale violence” inside jail number six meant for women prisoners in Tihar prison complex and officials, who allegedly beat up some foreign inmates on June 16, were also intimidating Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal lodged there, her lawyer, Adit S Pujari, told the Delhi high court on Wednesday.

Pujari said a “lockdown” has been imposed in the jail since the alleged violence. None of the inmates were being allowed to make phone calls, he said. Pujari said Narwal, who was arrested in March for her alleged role in the Delhi riots and has been charged under the UAPA, informed him about the violence via video conferencing. The court has sought a status report by Friday in response to Narwal’s plea seeking video conferencing facilities to consult her lawyer.

Meanwhile, the high court has denied bail to Shahrukh Pathan, accused of pointing a pistol at a police head constable during the violence, saying his intention was to become a hero and he would have to face the law.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait allowed Pathan’s counsel, advocate Asghar Khan, to withdraw the bail plea.



