PLA increases troops in Finger Four region

New Delhi: At a time when the Chinese foreign ministry is expressing hope of troops going back to their camping areas from the present confrontation points in Ladakh, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is showing no such signs on the ground and has undertaken force accretion on the contested Finger Four relief feature of Pangong Tso.

The doubling of PLA troop strength on Finger Four on the north bank of Pangong Tso has sowed distrust in the Indian Army’s mind about the sincerity of Beijing’s offer even as it holds dominant positions south of the saltwater lake. The only other explanation is that the Chinese foreign ministry is not on the same page as the Western Theatre Commander of the PLA.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the border situation and remind Beijing about the bilateral commitment to peace and tranquillity accords signed since 1993 which pertain to minimum troop deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The fundamental problem facing the Indian Army in proposed disengagement and de-escalation is lack of any Chinese guarantee that the PLA will not occupy those positions vacated by the Indian troops south of Pangong Tso. Just as the PLA has taken dominant positions up to Finger 4 on the north bank, the Indian Army is now holding the Rezang La-Rechin La ridgeline right upto its perception of the LAC. The PLA troops are virtually contesting these Indian positions through large-scale deployments south of the lake.

Although the Chinese spokesperson on Tuesday talked about harsh weather conditions in the area, fact is that the Indian Army has been used to such conditions since Operation Meghdoot in Siachen in 1984. “ The Indian soldier is prepared for mountain and snow from the very beginning with virtually all of them serving either on the Line of Control with Pakistan, Siachen Glacier or the LAC,” said a military commander, who didn’t want to be named. The PLA, on the other hand, last bled in Vietnam in 1979.

The basic problem facing disengagement is that the Chinese have road infrastructure right upto the LAC in Ladakh while Indian Army troops have to traverse mountain passes, nullahs and ridges to reach their current posts and positions.

“If China is serious about disengagement and de-escalation, then both sides have to bilaterally commit that the other side will not occupy the heights once vacated by the present occupant. Only then will the disengagement be successful,” said a second military commander.

In the past 27 years, the PLA has nibbled into the LAC while Indian Army troops, with their defensive mindset, sticking only to the patrolling points (defined by the China Study Group), which fall well short of the Indian perception line. The Indian Army’s posture has changed since the initial PLA transgressions in May. And this time, the troops are not even willing to yield an inch within their side of the LAC.